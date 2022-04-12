LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Independent Business Alliance, Louisville Public Media, WDRB, the University of Louisville College of Business and 13 other business associations have come together to produce the Mayoral Candidate Forum: Business, Neighborhoods and our Economy on April 25, 5:30 p.m. in the Ballroom of the UofL Student Activities Center. The organizations are surveying their memberships about the topics they want to hear about most.
“So many of Louisville’s area business organizations have come together to host this Forum,” says Jennifer Rubenstein, Executive Director of LIBA. “We want to allow our business members and the general public the opportunity to hear the candidates’ thoughts around topics important to them and their businesses.”
The Forum will be moderated by Rick Howlett, Mid-day Newscaster & Host of WFPL's "In Conversation" and two panelists: Roberto Roldan, City Politics and Government Reporter for WFPL and Marcus Green, Digital Reporter for WDRB.
"How the city goes about economic development moving forward is one of the key issues local journalists hear about every day," said Gabrielle Jones, Vice President of Content at Louisville Public Media. "We're very excited to approach this discussion through the lens of the important role local businesses play in the future of Louisville's economy."
“The relationship between the College and our business community is essential; driving economic empowerment together,” said College of Business Dean Todd Mooradian. “This forum, these topics, are all critical pieces to our region’s prosperity.”
The in-person audience will be made up of the partners’ business members, and the general public is welcome as well (free to attend, but RSVP required). The event will also be live-streamed via WDRB and 89.3 WFPL News/Louisville Public Media.
“WDRB is pleased to partner with LIBA and LPM for this mayoral forum,” said Jennifer Keeney, News Director at WDRB. “Our community has seen significant changes over the past few years, making this one of Louisville’s most important elections in recent history. It’s critical for residents to be informed about all the candidates before they vote, and this forum provides the perfect opportunity to do that.”
Partners include:
- Louisville Independent Business Alliance
- Louisville Public Media
- WDRB
- UofL College of Business
- Al Dia en America
- The Chamber of St. Matthews
- Frankfort Avenue Business Association
- Greater Germantown Business Association
- Highland Commerce Guild
- Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce
- Louisville Hispanic Business Association
- Main Street Association
- Middletown Chamber of Commerce
- Noir Black Chamber of Commerce
- Norton Commons Commercial Village Association
- Nulu Business Association
- South Louisville Business Association
Admission is free, although registration is required. Parking is available for $5 cash in the Floyd St. Parking Garage - 2126 S. Floyd St.
We will be following any UofL COVID safety guidelines in effect at the time of the event.
