LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville mayoral race is one of dozens of races we are following across Kentucky and Indiana as Primary Election Day approaches.
Early voting is already underway in Indiana. In Floyd County, there are two voting centers open during the week where any eligible county voter can cast their ballot.
"Right now, it's a quick in and out," Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks said. "You can easily pull right up, get in and get right out."
Burks oversees elections as the county clerk and hopes to see more people take advantage of the extended window to cast a ballot.
As of Monday, her office reports only about 2,100 ballots have been filled out compared to roughly 55,000 registered voters.
"As long as you're a registered voter — you have your ID, which is primary your photo ID — you can go to either place because we do vote centers here in Floyd County," Burks said.
Early voting continues this week. Next Tuesday, May 3, is Election Day in Indiana.
Across the river in Kentucky, early voting returns for this year's elections. There will be six days of excused absentee voting: May 4-6 and 9-11.
"That means people like students, people that maybe have a spouse that's scheduled for surgery, those are excuses that they can go early," Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said.
Then from May 12-14, there will be no-excuse early voting.
Holsclaw said six centers will be open across the county during that period.
"I think it helps the voter," she said. "It makes it a little more convenient."
Election Day in Kentucky is Tuesday, May 17. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Holsclaw's office said they are still looking for Republican and Democratic poll workers for Election Day, and she wants to remind voters that on Election Day, you'll have to vote at a specific precinct. You can find that information online, and Holsclaw said a postcard will be mailed out.
Important dates for Kentucky:
- May 3: Final day to request a mail-in ballot
- May 4-6, 9-11: Excused absentee in-person voting
- May 12-14: No-excuse in-person early voting
- May 17: Primary Election Day
Important dates for Indiana:
- Now: Early voting
- May 3: Primary Election Day
