LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville should soon be receiving much-needed federal stimulus dollars, U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth told WDRB News.
Partisan bickering is not causing the holdup, said Yarmuth, a Democrat from Louisville. Rather, the delay is because federal agencies are facing a huge task.
"They were never staffed up sufficiently to implement this plan as quickly as we've asked them to do," Yarmuth said. "While it's not really something I like to do, to make excuses for this administration, we put an awfully tough burden on them to act very, very quickly in a massive way."
For the first time since he's been in Washington, D.C., Yarmuth said Republicans and Democrats are putting aside their differences in order to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Yarmuth joined U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and fellow Reps. Hal Rogers, Brett Guthrie, Thomas Massie, Andy Barr and James Comer in writing a letter to President Donald Trump in support of Gov. Andy Beshear's request for a Federal Major Disaster Declaration in Kentucky, which was approved in late March.
Yarmuth had praise for members of the Trump administration, particularly Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, but not for the president himself.
"The administration has been a lot better than the president," Yarmuth said. "The president, in my opinion, has failed, utterly failed, as a leader in this crisis."
Yarmuth said it may be 2021 before the U.S. economy is close to normal.
"I think we’re probably talking next year," he said. "I think it will be 2021 before people are going to movie theaters and concerts, and 80,000 people sitting in a football stadium, but I think a fair amount of economic activity will have resumed by mid-summer."
