LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Good news for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Well, somewhat good, anyway.
McConnell, the senior U.S. senator from Kentucky, is no longer the most unpopular senator, according to poll. He has moved up one spot, to 99th.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has surpassed — or fallen behind — McConnell, according to a quarterly morning consult tracking poll.
Collins' approval rating in her home state of Maine has fallen ten points since September 2019, dropping to a 52% disapproval rating. McConnell is now the second least popular Senator in the U.S., with a disapproval rating in Kentucky of 50%.
Collins has come under fire by supporters of both parties for her role in President Trump's impeachment process.
