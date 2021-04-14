LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new poll shows Kentucky has a chance at reaching herd immunity.
Of the 800 Kentucky residents who took the survey, 71 percent say they have already gotten the vaccine, or plan to.
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky broke down the answers and say those who are hesitant to get the shot will be key to reaching herd immunity.
"Of those reluctant to take the vaccine -- and this is where the good news comes in, I think -- half of them were open to changing their mind with time and more information," said Ben Chandler, president and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
The University of Cincinnati conducted the poll from February to March. It asked Kentuckians how they felt about getting the vaccine.
The answers ranged from "already got it," "definitely will," "probably will," "probably won't" and "definitely won't."
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky says the results show a promising future for the state in reaching herd immunity when the doses are available.
They classify herd immunity as 70-85 percent of the population vaccinated.
The results were broken down by gender, level of education, political stance, age and other demographics. According to the results, women were more likely to be on board with the vaccine, vs. men.
To get a better idea of how close the state could be to herd immunity, the foundation plans to survey the same people again later this year.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.