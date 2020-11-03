LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Polling locations were busy in southern Indiana on Tuesday as voters cast ballots on Election Day.
St. Stephen Baptist Church was one of 38 polling locations in southern Indiana. It had a steady flow of people at mid-day. A poll worker was stationed at the door to direct people where to enter and exit because of COVID-19 restrictions. Workers at the polling location said with early voting, it wasn't quite as busy as the 2016 presidential election. But the location still had more than 700 voters before noon.
One woman, who said she's worked the last four presidential elections, said the busiest time was when polls first opened, when there was a line out the door and more than 150 people voted in the first 90 minutes.
At the Clark County Clerk's Office, several workers spent the morning opening hundreds of absentee ballots to get them ready to be counted.
In addition to the presidential race, statewide races in Indiana include the governor, attorney general and eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Three candidates are running for governor in Indiana. Republican incumbent Gov. Eric Holcomb is hoping to get elected for another term. Democrat Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater are also running for the office.
Indiana will also get a new attorney general no matter which candidate wins. Republican Todd Rokita, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, beat incumbent Curtis Hill in the primary election to win his party's nomination. When Rokita was elected to office in 2002 at age 32, he became the youngest secretary of state in the United States at the time. He's a pilot who volunteers to fly patients to hospitals and medical centers for treatments.
There is a small line forming at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds as people arrive to cast their ballots in-person this election year. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/v9QeZj63pb— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) November 3, 2020
The Democratic candidate for attorney general, Jonathan Weinzapfel, was first elected to office in 1999. He was an Indiana state representative for five years. He went on to serve two terms as the mayor of Evansville. He's an attorney who was a Chancellor at Ivy Tech Community College, a journalist and a professor.
County election offices around Indiana are gearing up to count the flood of early ballots as the final votes are being cast in this year's election. The Indiana secretary of state's office says more than 1.7 million voters had cast ballots by mail or in-person at an early voting location as of Monday morning.
More than 560,000 mail-in ballots were requested by the Oct. 22 deadline, although not all have been returned to county election offices yet. But with the sheer volume of early votes, election officials say it could take more than one day to tally them all, possibly delaying determination of some winners/
