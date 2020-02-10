LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Janet Jackson is coming to Louisville.
The music legend brings her "Black Diamond" World Tour to the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Yum! Center box office, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $49.95 plus fees and go up to $184.95 plus fees.
In a release, the tour says Jackson's performance will include her greatest hits along with new production and new music from her upcoming "Black Diamond" cd, which will be released this year. Jackson will roll out songs from her 12 multi-platinum albums including a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814, which recently marked its 30th anniversary.
With sales of more than 185 million records worldwide, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is an influential entertainer with five Grammy Awards, two Emmy nominations, an Oscar nomination and dozens of American Music, Billboard Music and MTV Video Music Awards.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.