LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is taking action to stop some scam artists from taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Health Director Dr. Sarah Moyer has issued an emergency order requiring that pop-up testing centers first get a permit from the city. Louisville Metro Council President David James says the order is designed to prevent scams like the one that appeared last week.
James says the pop-up testing centers were not following the proper safety guidelines, and were actually endangering lives.
"They were testing individuals with the same gloves on that they tested the individual before, and the individual before that, and the individual before that," James said. "It was just a total mess. And so, not only were they running a scam on our citizens, they were charging them $240 for tests. And so it was just ridiculous."
James says the city has no regulations covering the pop-up testing centers, so Moyer used her emergency powers for the new rules. He says the council will look at making the permit requirement permanent.
Related:
- Louisville councilman says COVID-19 test scammers have been in Kentucky before
- Louisville leaders warn of coronavirus scams at pop-up testing locations
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.