LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Toilets are popping up in yards across Indiana, Fox 59 reports.
Several homeowners in Hope, Ind., have woken up to find brightly colored commodes sitting in their front yards. It's funny and confusing, but there's a real message behind the prank.
Turns out they're part of a local fundraiser to "Flush Away Hunger."
Homeowners can pay $10 to remove the toilets or $20 to send them to someone else's yard.
All of the money goes toward a fund to help pay for local students' overdue lunch accounts. According to Fox 59, four toilets have traversed 45 different homes and have raised more than $1,000 in a little more than a week,
"It's definitely an attention-getter," said Greg Potts, who found a toilet in his yard. "When you drive down any street in Hope and you see a brightly painted toilet sitting in someone's yard, you gotta think ... 'Huh?' It's good to be out in the community and to meet new people, and everybody has been a good sport about it."
Anyone who gets stuck with a toilet can donate $30 to the fundraiser to make sure they never get it again. You can also pay $40 to avoid one altogether, but you'll end up on the "party pooper" list.
