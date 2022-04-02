LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular parrot in Bloomington celebrated his 40th birthday with a party and music on Saturday.
Charlie Bird, a green-winged macaw, is known for riding on the back of a bicycle and dancing to live music at farmers markets with his friend Jojo Porowski.
The celebration on Saturday was a fundraiser for his medical care. Four years ago, Charlie nearly died from avian flu, which impacted his central nervous system.
He requires daily medication and regular visits to a specialist to keep him healthy.
There's also a book called "Charlie Bird Loves Bloomington."
