LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Polar Express train ride, one of French Lick's most popular wintertime events, was called off because of COVID-19.
French Lick said there were several factors that led to the decision to cancel the popular event, including the health and safety of guests and the desire to still put on a good show.
The Polar Express ride is usually sold out months in advance.
French Lick said it hopes to see everyone back next year when the conductor asks, "Well, are you comin'?"
