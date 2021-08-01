LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Louisville Metro Police say a man is dead after a shooting in the Highlands neighborhood.
Police say they responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of Bardstown Road, near Baxter Avenue and Highland Avenue, just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police found a man they believe was in his late 20s to early 30s shot multiple times at the scene. He was taken to UofL Hospital where he later died.
It's the third fatal shooting in that area of the Highlands in the last two months.
In June, a 27-year-old man was shot near Akiko's and Nowhere Bar, along with a man running toward a crowded O'Shea's Irish Pub with a "long rifle style firearm in the ready position" allegedly planning to shoot bargoers.
In the early morning hours of July 4, a Louisville man was shot and killed in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue.
A woman who shops along Bardstown Road isn't surprised by the shooting.
"I live in the Newburg area, so this isn't anything new to me," Fatima Matanovic said. "I try to stay out of places where it's more likely to happen, but other than that, we have to live."
Police do not have any suspects in the shooting on Sunday morning.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the tip line at 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.
Related Stories:
- Louisville man identified in fatal Highlands shooting
- Man killed outside popular Highlands bar identified
- Police: Louisville man arrested after running toward Highlands bar with gun 'in ready position'
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.