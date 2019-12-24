BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Ben Lucas' Christmas shopping was done, but he journeyed into Brownstown on Christmas Eve for another reason.
"Actually picking up some stuff so we can make some no-bake cookies," he said with a smile. "We ate all the ones we made."
Each time he passes through Brownstown's quaint downtown, he can't help but admire the display on the Jackson County Courthouse lawn: a light-up, nearly life-sized Nativity scene complete with the three wise men and a camel, Mary and Joseph and a cradled baby Jesus.
"It's part of who we are here in Brownstown, you know. The nativity's always been at the courthouse," said Lucas.
However, the display on public property has been a source of controversy ever since December 2018, when a Jackson County resident complained to the Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation. The Foundation argued the Nativity was a violation of the First Amendment. The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana also got involved, and the county was sued in federal court.
Ryan Jayne, an attorney for the Freedom From Religion Foundation, said in 2018, "Just imagine if the government were promoting a religion that you don't like, if the government were promoting, say, Islam or Satanism.
"It would not be enough for the county to just allow a private group to put a secular display next to the government's religious display. The government simply cannot have a religious display itself," Jayne said.
Even though the legal battle is still ongoing, the county displayed the Nativity again this year.
Lucas said, "I think it's a nice display. The Nativity portion is still there, and I'm personally glad they have sort of stuck to it in spite of the lawsuit."
But the complaints did cause changes to the display, which critics argued too prominently endorsed Christianity. A federal court judge seemed to agree in an October order than denied the county's request to dismiss the lawsuit.
"The Court is not persuaded that Jackson County's Nativity scene ... has enough non-religious elements to comply with the Establishment Clause," the judge wrote. "At this stage of the proceedings, it appears both that the government in Jackson County is endorsing a religion — Christianity — and that it lacks a secular purpose for erecting the Nativity scene."
This year, the county added colorful candy canes behind the display. The county also moved a light-up Santa Claus and carolers closer to the Nativity.
Lucas thinks the secular addition is a bit "nit-picky," but fair compromise to keep the tradition going.
