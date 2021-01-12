LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers who use Cherokee Parkway will soon have to detour because of sewage repairs.
The portion of the road between Grinstead Drive and Willow Avenue will close Monday and will not reopen for approximately four weeks.
A recent inspection of the road found damage to its 72-inch diameter brick sewer line that was installed under the parkway in 1900, MSD officials said.
The work will take place underground.
“These proactive inspections of our sewer lines allow MSD to catch and correct the damage before it develops into larger problems,” MSD Chief Engineer David Johnson said.
Officials with MSD said sewer service in the area will not be interrupted, and detours will be posted in the area.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.