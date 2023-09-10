LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a wrong way crash on the Gene Snyder.
LMPD said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning on the westbound side of the Gene Snyder between the Bardstown Road and Beulah Church Road exits.
Police said a driver was heading east in the westbound lanes of traffic when they crashed into a box-truck head on. The crash then caused the car to catch on fire.
The driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene. At this time, LMPD said it's unclear if there was a passenger inside the passenger vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver of the box-truck was not injured.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
The Gene Snyder between Bardstown Road and Beulah Church Road is expected to be closed for several hours.
