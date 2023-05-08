Interstate 64 Cochran Hill tunnel.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Interstate 64 near Cherokee Park in Louisville is scheduled to close on Monday night.

The interstate will be closed for two nights for a routine inspection of the Cochran Hill Tunnels.

I-64 West is scheduled to be closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Motorists can take Cannons Lane to Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive to reconnect to I-64. 

I-64 East is scheduled to close Tuesday from 8 p.m. to Wednesday at 6 a.m. Motorists can detour through Grinstead Drive to Lexington Road, and then Cannons Lane before reconnecting with I-64.

