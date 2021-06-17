CONSTRUCTION - ROAD CREWS - ORANGE BARRELS - GENERIC FILE (2).jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A heads up for drivers in southern Indiana to add some extra time to their commute this weekend.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is closing a portion of Interstate 64 East at the Corydon exit (Exit 105) in Harrison County from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

INDOT says crews need to make some repairs to the pavement near Brush Heap Creek.

There will be a detour in place. Drivers will have to take State Road 135 to New Salisbury, State Road 64 to Georgetown, and back onto I-64. 

Officials say electronic message boards with detour information will be in place.

