LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A heads up for drivers in southern Indiana to add some extra time to their commute this weekend.
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is closing a portion of Interstate 64 East at the Corydon exit (Exit 105) in Harrison County from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
I-64 travelers in southern Indiana, especially headed toward Corydon and other points east. Beware late night closing Friday and early Saturday morning.
INDOT says crews need to make some repairs to the pavement near Brush Heap Creek.
There will be a detour in place. Drivers will have to take State Road 135 to New Salisbury, State Road 64 to Georgetown, and back onto I-64.
Officials say electronic message boards with detour information will be in place.
