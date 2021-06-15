LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Interstate 64 in Shelby County will be shut down Wednesday.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the eastbound side of I-64 at mile marker 32 will be fully closed from 9 a.m. to noon on June 16. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is performing a crash reconstruction near the Kentucky Route 55 interchange.
KYTC recommends motorists find another route during the closure, which could be adjusted if inclement weather or other delays occur.
