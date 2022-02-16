LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Interstate 65 in downtown Louisville was down to just one lane Wednesday morning.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said there are emergency lane closures between mile markers 135 and 136, the area known as "Hospital Curve."
The left and center lanes were closed for bridge joint repairs.
I-65 South: The left & center lanes in an area known as “hospital curve,” located between MM 135 and 136 are 🚧 closed 🚧 until 12pm today for emergency bridge joint repairs. Motorists 🚗🚙 should heed signage and use caution ⚠️. @TRIMARCTraffic #KnowBeforeYouGo @LMPD pic.twitter.com/Ai1TKOkehq— KYTCDistrict5 (@KYTCDistrict5) February 16, 2022
The lane closures are expected to last until midday.
The closures did cause some back-up in traffic downtown.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.