LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of a southern Indiana road has been renamed in honor of a fallen Charlestown Police Department officer.

A 1-mile section of State Road 56 in Scott County, Indiana, is now known as Sgt. Ben Bertram Memorial Highway. The signs were placed along the road Wednesday morning.

Bertram died Dec. 12, 2018, in a car crash while he was chasing a car theft suspect, Benjamin Eads. During that chase, Bertram lost control of his car and crashed into a tree. Eads was arrested a short time later.

Bertram, 33, was a nine-year veteran with the Charlestown Police Department. He was honored during the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C., earlier this year, and a K-9 was named in his honor.

In March, Eads was sentenced to 30 years in prison as part of a plea deal. 

