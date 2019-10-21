LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis is looking for public input regarding where to install speed humps in the Portland neighborhood.
Purvis, who represents District 5, took office in January and had a list of infrastructure projects that needed to be addressed. Her legislative assistant, Denise Bentley, said some of the same topics kept coming up on the campaign trail.
“We need sidewalks. We need street lights. We need speed humps,” Bentley said.
Purvis already has a plan and budget prepared to install speed humps in the Shawnee neighborhood. The $70,000 budget is awaiting approval from committee and council.
So now, Purvis wants to focus on the Portland neighborhood.
“The people of Portland want to clean up their district,” Bentley said. “They want to make it safe. And Councilwoman Purvis wants to be part of that.”
Each speed hump costs $2,000, and warning signs also have to be installed. Before crews can do any work, Purvis is looking for community input as to where they should go.
“We hear all the time about people flying down streets, making streets speedways, kids possibly getting hit, the elderly,” Bentley said. “There are lots of streets that become raceways, especially on the weekends. People think it’s fun to speed down streets, but we’re looking at the public safety issue here.”
Purvis will then compile a list of streets to send to the city for a speed study.
“So they look at things like commercial access, semis, the width of the street, how many cars travel on the street, the speed of cars on the street,” Bentley said.
From the city’s report, Purvis will then figure out how much funding should be dedicated, the amount of speed humps that should be installed and where they should go. Since the colder winter months are not ideal for any road work, the plan is to complete the study and finalize the list over the winter and finish the speed humps in the spring.
If you would like to make a suggestion to Purvis’ office, call (502)-574-1105.
