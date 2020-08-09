LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools on Sunday reported a positive case of COVID-19 at Thomas Jefferson Elementary, bringing the total number of cases in the southern Indiana district to at least eight.
It was the second case reported in one day in the district.
The individual at Thomas Jefferson Elementary is at least the eighth confirmed person in the school district to test positive for the coronavirus since GCCS reopened July 29.
Renee Markoski, executive assistant to the Superintentent at GCCS, did not specify whether the person at the elementary school was a student or employee. Earlier on Sunday, Markoski said someone at Parkwood Elementary School had also tested positive.
Both cases will require those who came in close contact with the individuals to quarantine for two weeks, according to the district.
Both schools will be "deep cleaned and sanitized" before school resumes Monday, GCCS officials said.
Pleasant Ridge Elementary School in Charlestown, Indiana, will move to e-learning for a week after the school reported two positive cases of COVID-19.
The Clark County Health Department has also identified positive COVID-19 cases at Charlestown High School after a student there tested positive and at Charlestown Middle School. A student at New Washington High School has also tested positive for COVID-19.
Jeffersonville High School began the 2020-21 school year with a week of distance learning after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19 and exposed at least four other educators.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.