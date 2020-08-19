LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Middle and high school students in East Washington School Corporation will transition to distance learning for two weeks starting Thursday, Superintendent Dennis Stockdale said in a districtwide letter Wednesday.
The letter, posted on the district's Facebook page, said one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and another possible confirmation "very soon." East Washington's middle and high schools will be closed until at least Sept. 3, according to the letter.
"We ask that all students self-monitor, while at home, for possible symptoms," the letter says. "Should the time need to be extended, information will be communicated prior to September 3, 2020."
The transition to remote learning will give the district time to sanitize the school buildings, the letter says.
Stockdale wrote that East Washington Elementary will remain open for in-person instruction.
"The goal with doing this is to keep the elementary aged students in school as long as possible due to their young age and need for one-on-one instruction as they learn to read and develop math skills," the letter says.
"Should a positive case arise at the elementary, we will close that building and implement proper protocol."
East Washington, which started the school year Aug. 5, is the latest southern Indiana school corporation with a positive COVID-19 case.
Cases have been identified in Greater Clark County Schools, New Albany Floyd County Schools, Clarksville Community Schools, Silver Creek Schools, and Lanesville Community Schools.
