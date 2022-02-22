LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer said Tuesday that COVD-19 cases are down dramatically across Louisville.
Fischer was joined on a virtual news conference by several local health experts. He said cases continue to drop, with the county now looking at a 16.4% positivity rate with 44% of residents fully-vaccinated and boosted.
Although the downward trend continues, Fischer said the focus needs to remain on children. Health experts say although 1 in 100 kids who get COVID-19 end up in the hospital, the mental health aspect has taken a toll.
.@LouMetroHealth says Jefferson Co. now at 16.4% Covid positivity rate (dropping). 44% of residents are fully vaccinated/boosted. @WDRBNews— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) February 22, 2022
"When you are hospitalized for a long period of time or if you are not in school or if you are really sick, the mental health impacts of COVID has been astronomical for children," said Misty Ellis, a nurse with Kentucky Children's Hospital."
Jefferson County is one of the last counties in the state to remain in the red zone for cases, but that is expected to change in the next two weeks.
Related Stories:
- Pollio: JCPS board can change quarantine, contact tracing requirements at any meeting
- Louisville Catholic schools now free to enact mask-optional policies
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.