coronavirus wuhan 1-24-20 ap.jpeg

In this Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a medical worker attends to a patient in the intensive care unit at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. China expanded its lockdown against the deadly new virus to an unprecedented 36 million people and rushed to build a prefabricated, 1,000-bed hospital for victims Friday as the outbreak cast a pall over Lunar New Year, the country's biggest, most festive holiday. (Xiong Qi/Xinhua via AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A northern Indiana resident has a possible case of the coronavirus.

The Porter County Health Department said a patient who was traveling through the area is now isolated at a hospital while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigate.

So far, there are no cases reported in Kentucky.

Health officials have a warning: If you have recently returned from a trip to China and are feeling sick, call your doctor.

They said the biggest risk right now in Kentucky is the flu. Thirty people have died from it this season.

