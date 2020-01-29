LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A northern Indiana resident has a possible case of the coronavirus.
The Porter County Health Department said a patient who was traveling through the area is now isolated at a hospital while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigate.
So far, there are no cases reported in Kentucky.
Health officials have a warning: If you have recently returned from a trip to China and are feeling sick, call your doctor.
They said the biggest risk right now in Kentucky is the flu. Thirty people have died from it this season.
