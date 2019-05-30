LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Public safety agencies including Louisville Metro Police presented proposed budget cuts Thursday to Metro Council.
Louisville is looking to cut $35 million from next year's budget, primarily because of the rising obligation to pay for state pensions. The police department is being asked to make up $5 million of that total.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad has already canceled the June recruit class to save some money, but that's not enough. He has also talked about doing away with the ShotSpotter program, which pinpoints shootings. Other emergency services are also being cut back, including $175,000 from Jefferson County Fire Service. Mayor Greg Fischer proposed getting rid of an ambulance and closing the doors at the Grade Lane fire station.
On Thursday afternoon, those departments gave council members recommendations on where cuts can be made. Union leaders said the cuts will put community safety at a serious risk, with slower response times across the city.
Director of EMS Jody Meiman was questioned for more than an hour by council members.
"If we are already stretched, why, if someone came in and said, 'Hey ... I'm willing to take the responsibility off of you', why would we object," Metro Councilman James Peden asked.
"When you contest, you get a voice at the table to be able to speak and not just sit in the back of the room and have to hear," Meiman replied.
Right now, Fern Creek, Okolona and Highview have all applied for what's called a Certificate of Need, which would allow the departments to add ambulance service.
"If the cut happens with Louisville Metro due to the budget, we hope to provide that to help supplement some of that loss they'll be receiving," said Nathan Mulvey, assistant chief of the Fern Creek Fire Department.
Metro Council has until June 25 to finalize the budget.
