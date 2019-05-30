LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Public safety agencies including Louisville Metro Police are ready to present proposed budget cuts to Metro Council.
Louisville is looking to cut $35 million from next year's budget primarily because of the rising obligation to pay for state pensions. Every department is being asked to make up $5 million.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad has already canceled the June recruit class to save some money, but that's not enough. He has also talked about doing away with the ShotSpotter program which pinpoints shootings.
Other emergency services are also being cut back. Mayor Fischer proposed getting rid of an ambulance and closing the doors at the Grade Lane fire station.
On Thursday afternoon, those departments will give council members recommendations on where cuts can be made. Union leaders say the cuts will put community safety at a serious risk, with slower response times across the city.
Metro Council has until June 25 to finalize the budget.
