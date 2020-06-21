LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- NASCAR was forced to postpone the Cup Series race at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday because of thunderstorms.
The Geico 500 was set to mark the return of more fans to the track. It's the first race during the coronavirus pandemic where NASCAR opened the gates for nearly 5,000 fans.
The race, originally set to air on WDRB, was rescheduled to 3 p.m. Monday and will air on WBKI (channel 58.1).
