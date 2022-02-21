CONSTRUCTION - ROAD CREWS - ORANGE BARRELS - GENERIC FILE (1).jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews patching potholes Monday night for a smoother ride on Interstate 71 will mean lane closures.

The patching is scheduled between 6-10 p.m. Monday in Oldham County.

The work will be between exit 22 — the Ballardsville-LaGrange exit — and exit 14 for Crestwood and Pewee Valley.

The Kentucky Transportation Department said drivers should beware of rolling roadblocks and keep a safe distance.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.