LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews patching potholes Monday night for a smoother ride on Interstate 71 will mean lane closures.
The patching is scheduled between 6-10 p.m. Monday in Oldham County.
The work will be between exit 22 — the Ballardsville-LaGrange exit — and exit 14 for Crestwood and Pewee Valley.
I-71 South: Pothole patching 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today between exit 22 for KY 53 Ballardsville/LaGrange and exit 14 for KY 329 Crestwood/Pewee Valley. Motorists should heed rolling roadblock restrictions. @TRIMARCTraffic #KnowBeforeYouGo @kystatepolice @TheOldhamEra pic.twitter.com/JIsx9AzPkA— KYTCDistrict5 (@KYTCDistrict5) February 21, 2022
The Kentucky Transportation Department said drivers should beware of rolling roadblocks and keep a safe distance.
