LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky saw more than 100,000 power outages at the height of the winter weather this week.
Since then, the outages have fallen to 40,000, according to Kentucky Electric Cooperative.
In addition to each co-op's own crews and contractors, workers from Georgia, Alabama and Indiana are also assisting with power restoration.
It says the recovery effort was boosted by an increase of supplies from United Utility Supply Corporation before the storm started last week.
Crews say the primary cause of power outages in some areas have been drivers losing control on black ice and hitting utility poles.
Anyone who sees a downed powerline should call his or her local co-op or 911.
