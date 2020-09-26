LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Power has been restored for nearly 7,000 Clark County REMC customers who were left in the dark on Saturday afternoon.
As of 7 p.m., only 35 households remained without power, according to a Clark County REMC outage map.
Clark County REMC officials said the company experienced "a major interruption in electrical power to customers west of I-65." The power outage began around 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, according to REMC.
It was not immediately known what caused the outage.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.