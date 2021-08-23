LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Lottery players will get more chances to win giant jackpots as the Powerball game shifts to three drawings a week in an effort to build larger prizes and boost sales.
The change will begin Monday, Aug. 23, marking the first time the game will expand beyond two weekly drawings since it was launched 29 years ago.
“Kentucky Lottery players have been enjoying Powerball since Kentucky was one of the original states to start selling the game back in 1992,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville in a release. “Since then we’ve seen 18 winners of the game’s jackpot in Kentucky, and countless more who have won up to $1 million in Powerball’s second prize.”
It’s hoped that adding the Monday drawing will result in larger, faster-growing jackpots. The addition should also increase the number of cash prizes and jackpots awarded each year.
Powerball, overseen by the Urbandale, Iowa-based Multi-State Lottery Association, is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. In the 2021 fiscal year, the game had sales of more than $4 billion.
MegaMillions, the other lottery game offered throughout most of the country, is evaluating ways to remain “on the forefront of consumers’ minds” but doesn’t plan to add more drawings, said Pat McDonald, president of the Mega Millions Consortium and director of the Ohio Lottery.
Powerball also will add a new feature to the game called Double Play, which costs an extra $1 and offers a chance to win additional prizes of up to $10 million. Double Play initially will be offered in Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington and Puerto Rico.
The chance of winning a Powerball jackpot will remain exceedingly slim, at one in 292.2 million.
