LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you play the lottery, you're getting more chances to win in just a few weeks.
Beginning on Aug. 23, the Powerball is adding a Monday drawing. The new drawing gives players three days to win, including Wednesday and Saturday.
For Indiana residents, those chances double with the company's new Double Play feature. For an extra dollar, and after the Powerball draw, you can play your numbers again.
The Double Play feature is not available in Kentucky yet.
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday is $191 million and the Powerball is $226 million.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play.
