LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Powerball jackpot will increase after nobody picked all the winning numbers Monday night.
The jackpot was $561.3 million Monday night, an increase of more than $40 million since Saturday. The winning numbers were 2, 13, 32, 33 and 48. The Powerball was 22 and the PowerPlay multiplier was 2x.
Powerball said there was a $2 million winner in Montana and $1 million winners in Connecticut and Texas.
The jackpot now goes up to an estimated $575 million for Wednesday night's drawing.
Powerball is sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed online at Powerball.com.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Top 5 Powerball Jackpots
1) $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
2) $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
3) $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
4) $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
5) $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.