LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after nobody matched all the winning numbers in Wednesday night’s $550 million drawing.
The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is $625 million, according to the Powerball website. The cash option of the jackpot will be $380.6 million.
A $1 million ticket was sold in Kentucky. The Kentucky Lottery has not yet said where that ticket was sold.
Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 10, 14, 50, 53, 63 with a Powerball of 21.
Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.