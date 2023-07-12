DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $750 million jackpot will be at stake Wednesday night in the Powerball drawing.
The prize is the sixth highest in the history of the game. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $750 million paid out in yearly increments or a $366 million one-time lump sum before taxes.
The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $253 million prize.
No one has won the grand prize in the past 35 consecutive drawings. Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
