LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dreams of winning it big are pushing the Powerball jackpot even higher for Wednesday's drawing.
After there were no winners on Monday, Powerball organizers said strong ticket sales allowed them to raise the jackpot to an estimated $610 million with a cash value of $434.2 million. The jackpot ranks as the 7th largest in Powerball history.
The winning numbers in the Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 Powerball drawing were white balls 2, 13, 32, 33, and 48. The Powerball number was 22.
Some of the top-winning tickets in the Monday drawing included two Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each sold in Connecticut and Texas. There was also a Match 5 + Power Play ticket worth $2 million sold in Montana.
The Powerball jackpot was last hit in California on Oct. 4, 2021, when a single ticket won a $699.8 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 39 drawings in a row with no jackpot winner.
It has been more than 11 years since someone in Kentucky won a share of a Powerball jackpot, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
Powerball drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
