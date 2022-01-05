LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dreams of winning it big are pushing the Powerball jackpot even higher for Wednesday's drawing.
After there were no winners on Monday, Powerball organizers said strong ticket sales allowed them to raise the jackpot a second time to an estimated $630 million with a cash value of $448.4 million. The jackpot ranks as the 7th largest in Powerball history.
The Powerball jackpot was last hit in California on Oct. 4, 2021, when a single ticket won a $699.8 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 39 drawings in a row with no jackpot winner.
It has been more than 11 years since someone in Kentucky won a share of a Powerball jackpot, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
Powerball drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.