LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has hit an estimated $523 million, with a cash option amount of $379 million.
Kentucky Lottery officials say it's the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball history.
Powerball tickets are $2 each, and available at Kentucky Lottery’s retailers or online at kylottery.com until 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m.
The Mega Millions jackpot had grown to $432 million earlier this week, before a single ticket sold in New York won the massive jackpot for the drawing held on Sept. 21.
Powerball drawings are held at 11 p.m. eastern on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Mega Millions drawings are held at 11 p.m. eastern on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.