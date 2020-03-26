LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Lottery is feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With fewer people playing, Lottery officials announced Wednesday that the Powerball starting jackpot will reset to $20 million instead of $40 million, after the next grand prize jackpot is awarded. Also, the minimum increase between drawings will be $2 million instead of $10 million.
If the $160 million top prize is won in Saturday's drawing, the jackpot will reset to a guaranteed $20 million (annuity) for the next scheduled drawing, with minimum jackpot increases of $2 million between drawings.
Jackpots for Mega Millions are not affected, but that game is considering a similar move. Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is at $107 million.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.