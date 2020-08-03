LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone is $50,000 richer after buying a Powerball ticket for last Saturday's drawing.
According to a news release, the ticket was sold at Murphy's USA on New Moody Lane in La Grange. The winning ticket matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the Powerball, to win the game’s third prize.
The winning numbers for the Aug. 1, 2020, drawing are 6-25-36-43-48 and Powerball 24. The Power Play number is 3.
Moody's USA will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The winner is encouraged to sign the back of the ticket. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
Wednesday’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $147 million.
