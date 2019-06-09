LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Powerball ticket worth a lot of money was sold in Louisville.
Officials with the Kentucky Lottery say a ticket worth $1 million was sold in Louisville. The ticket matched the five white ball winning numbers from Saturday night's drawing.
Those numbers are: 9, 13, 42, 48, 60. The ticket did not match the Powerball number of 18.
On Monday, security staff with the Kentucky Lottery will do security checks at the store where the winning ticket was sold. Once those security checks are completed, the name of the location will be released.
Lottery officials suggest that the person who bought the winning ticket should sign the back of it and keep it in a safe place.
The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the money, which must be done at the Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.
The office opens at 8 a.m. on Monday.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.