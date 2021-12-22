LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A prayer vigil was held Wednesday in Shively for a missing 14-year-old boy.
Kerry Brooks' family said he was last seen in Shively four days ago. Shively Police issued a missing person alert on Monday saying he was last seen around the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.
His family said he has autism and needs medication. His grandmother said the waiting and not knowing what's going on is difficult, especially at Christmastime.
"Call somebody, let somebody know that you're OK, you know," Wanda Lidian said. "He's got presents and stuff. If he calls me, I'll bring them to him. I'll go and pick him (up) and bring them to him and he can unwrap them in the car. We just want him back. We're not sure what's going on here with him."
Brooks is five feet, two inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a mustache.
He was last known to be wearing a black jacket with a gray camo hoodie and black pants.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Shively Police at (502) 448-6181.
