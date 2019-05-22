Prayer vigil held for victims of fatal house explosion in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A prayer vigil was held Wednesday night for those impacted by a deadly home explosion in Jeffersonville.
Dozens gathered at the First Christian Church on Middle Road. The pastors of both First Christian and St. Paul's Episcopal Church invited the public to come out, pray and sing songs.
A man was killed Sunday when his home exploded on Assembly Road. His wife was seriously hurt.
"Not only those whose homes were destroyed in the explosion, but also the first responders, the medical people who took care of individuals who needed hospitalization — so the whole range is worthy of being held up in prayer and thought," said Rev. Nancy Woodworth-Hill with St. Paul's Espiscopal Church.
Natural gas was determined to be the cause of the explosion. Gas company Vectren said it came from inside the home, not a pipeline outside the home.
