BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly four years after the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, hundreds of people showed their love and support for the missing mother of five.
More than 200 people gathered at St. Thomas Parish on Monday night for a prayer vigil in honor of Rogers and pleading for any information that could lead to her whereabouts. Friends, family and those throughout the Bardstown community wiped away tears throughout the service.
“To think it has been four years ... it is just really hard to grasp the reality of that,” said Sherry Ballard, Rogers’ mother.
That is something Ballard is not sure she will ever be able to do.
Rogers was last seen July 3, 2015. Her car was found two days later on the Bluegrass Parkway with a flat tire, her phone, keys and wallet still inside.
“It feels like forever since I have seen my daughter, honestly, but it feels like yesterday when I reported her missing,” Ballard said.
Rogers’ boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, Brooks Houck, was named a suspect, but he's never been arrested in this case.
While she can't specifically talk about details, Ballard has recent renewed optimism.
“I am very happy where my daughter's case is going," Ballard said. "I am very satisfied with that. I do think I am going to get my answers."
She hopes to also get answers as to who killed her husband Tommy 16 months after Rogers' disappearance. Tommy was shot and killed while hunting on family land.
The Ballard family has no plans to hold another search, mainly because there is just nowhere else to look. They are praying Monday’s vigil was their last.
“I never dreamed I would have four of these," Ballard said. "To think that I may have to have another one just breaks your heart. I'm going to get my answers. I just have to do my part and be patient and wait for that."
The family is offering a $100,000 reward for any information that leads to Rogers' whereabouts and who killed Tommy Ballard.
