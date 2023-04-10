LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members gathered n Monday afternoon to pray for the victims and survivors of Monday's mass shooting.
A prayer was led by civil rights activist Bishop Dennis Lyons and representatives of the Jesus Movement.
Many of the leaders said they are praying for all families involved. They also put out a call to action to end violence in the community.
"This message of peace must go on into every household in the world that there is hope," said Rev. Wanda Macintyre of King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church. "Don't give up. Guns are not the answer. Conflict is not the answer. Love in the answer, and we need to turn our hearts back to God, that He will help us and enable us to love one another.
"In spite of what it looks like, in spite of what if feels like, God is in control. And we can’t lose sight at that. We can't get so connected to the disasters where we don’t see that God is going to work something out that is bigger than us. God is bigger than this situation. God is bigger than our circumstances."
A prayer vigil is scheduled at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Monday at 1620 Anderson St.
Several additional vigils are scheduled around the city Monday evening in the wake of this morning's mass shooting.
Christ Church United Methodist is hosting a candlelight prayer gathering from 5- 7 p.m. Monday at 4614 Brownsboro Road.
Another prayer vigil is scheduled by the Crescent Hill Presbyterian Church Gun Violence Prevention team. The vigil starts at 6 p.m. in the plaza in front of the sanctuary at 142 Crescent Ave. All are welcome.
Holy Trinity Parish is holding a prayer vigil at 6:30 p.m. at the church at 501 Cherrywood Road in St. Matthews. Holy Trinity said one of the mass shooting victims, Josh Barrick, was a parishioner at the church.
