LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As winter storms and colder temperatures move into the Louisville area in the coming days, fire officials are reminding people about safe practices to keep homes warm.
Last weekend, a space heater left plugged in sparked a fire in an Audubon Park home. Although no one was injured, the home was gutted from the fire.
Fire officials said to only use space heaters with automatic shutoffs and to always unplug the heaters when not in use.
"People are running to the grocery store and leaving the space plugged in, and within a matter of an hour or so, they come back from the grocery store, and their street is blocked off with fire trucks, and they've lost everything they owned simply because they forgot to unplug their space heater," said Jordan Yuodis, Jefferson County Fire public information officer.
Fire officials also warn about dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning. Generators shouldn't be brought inside of homes or garages.
