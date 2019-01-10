CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A child predator from southern Indiana agreed to a plea deal in court Thursday, but the case is far from over.
Police say 41-year-old Christopher Broy used social media to solicit sexual favors from middle and high school girls.
He would even threaten them for nude pictures and sex. In some of those cases, the victims complied.
Investigators found that most of Broy's victims were between the ages of 12 and 18, and were from Harrison, Scott, and Floyd Counties.
Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk says his office had numerous allegations from different people, but chose to go after the two charges that would be the strongest.
In court Thursday, Broy pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Schalk says those incidents happened between May and June of 2016, with a 14-year-old girl.
He says this case has been an eye-opener for many parents in the area.
"I don't know if we have closure, but what we do have is, we have used this particular case in Harrison County as an educational tool," Schalk said. "Watch your children, check their social media accounts."
Broy is also facing charges in Scott and Floyd Counties for similar crimes.
In Scott County, he is facing several level 1 felonies, which means his sentence could come with a much stronger penalty.
For the Harrison County charges alone, Broy faces 19 years in prison and would have to serve 75 percent of that.
