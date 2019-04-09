LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shooting during a reported home invasion killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Anderson County.
Kentucky State Police are investigating the shooting, which also injured a man at the home on Saffel Street in Lawrenceburg.
Trooper Bernie Napier says Lawrenceburg Police were called just after 5 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a home invasion. When officers arrived, they found a pregnant woman with gunshot wounds. Lauryn Kinne, 22, was in her third trimester. She and her unborn baby died at the hospital.
A man was also shot, but he was able to drive himself to the Frankfort Regional Medical Center. He is expected to survive. Detectives are at the hospital to talk to him.
Trooper Napier says KSP is still looking for the shooter.
Anderson County Schools were delayed two hours because the shooting scene was directly across the street from Saffel Street Elementary. There was no threat to students or any school.
