LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Preliminary results of a lab test of vaping devices found at Madison High School show they contained no controlled substances.
The Indiana State Police Toxicology Lab tested devices found at the school last week and so far have found no evidence of controlled or illegal substances, the school district said Tuesday.
Final results are still pending, but the district said the investigation into recent illnesses at the school is ongoing. There have been nearly a dozen emergency runs from the high school to the emergency room in recent weeks, prompting state and local law enforcement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the school board and health department to get involved.
Just last week, three students, a teacher and the school nurse were taken to the hospital after a vaping device was found. Those incidents prompted school officials to join a class-action lawsuit against the vaping industry and enforce a comprehensive plan to prevent another health scare. Enhanced student disciplinary practices were also introduced after the incident to specifically target vaping in both middle and high school students on all campus grounds, including school buses.
